Customers shop for goods including flour, edible oil and wine at an open air market in Xinzhu train station in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province on Thursday. The China-EU freight train brings local residents more choices of goods for the upcoming Spring Festival, which falls on January 25. Among 8,225 such transcontinental trains in 2019, 2,133 departed from or arrived at Xi'an. Photo: cnsphoto