Venezuelan visit

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan meets Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza in Beijing on Thursday. During their meeting, Wang said that under the guidance of the two heads of state in recent years, China and Venezuela had maintained close and friendly relations, and that China has always opposed external forces' interference with a country's internal affairs. Wang said that China is willing to enhance communication and coordination with Venezuela for the development of their comprehensive and strategic partnership in a concrete and far-reaching manner. Photo: China News Service

RELATED ARTICLES: Venezuelan lawmaker says expect progress in political dialogue