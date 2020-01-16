Phase one deal to stabilize China-US ties

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and US President Donald Trump show the signed documents after they ink a trade agreement between China and the US in the White House in Washington DC on Wednesday morning (US time). Photo: AFP

After China and the US signed their phase one economic and trade agreement in the White House on Wednesday, their relations have stabilized and been prevented from getting worse, and created a friendly atmosphere for the phase two negotiations that include tougher issues, Chinese experts said on Thursday. They said that China should be cautiously optimistic as US strategic pressure against China will remain unchanged.Speaking at the signing ceremony, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chief of the Chinese side of the China-US comprehensive economic dialogue, first conveyed a message from Chinese President Xi Jinping to US President Donald Trump, the Xinhua News Agency reported.Diao Daming, an expert on China-US relations at Renmin University of China, told the Global Times on Thursday that the signing showed the two sides have tried their best to include as much as they could in the deal, and both China and the US want to ensure that these consensuses are inked as soon as possible."The agreement could prevent China-US ties from deteriorating to some extent, but there is no guarantee that those ties would return to the era before the trade war," Diao noted.For his part, Trump called the signing of the phase one agreement a "milestone," and a "boon to the US, China and the whole world." Describing China as a great nation, Trump also expressed his admiration for Xi's wisdom and leadership.Relations between the US and China are very important, said the US president, stressing that the two sides are working together closely in economy and trade, along with a wide range of other areas, which will help promote world peace and prosperity.Trump also said he looks forward to another visit to China in the foreseeable future.Almost all members of the Trump administration and hundreds of senior politicians, officials and representatives from different sectors of the US attended the ceremony. The high-profile arrangement shows the Trump administration desperately needs the deal to balance domestic pressure and place the economy back on track, Lü Xiang, a research fellow on US studies with the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing, told the Global Times.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He speaks with US Trade Representative Robert E. Lighthizer during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on October 11, 2019 in Washington, DC. Photo: IC

