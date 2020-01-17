Chinese medical team in Namibia treats over 20,000 patients in 18 months

The outgoing 12th Chinese medical team pose for photos with Chinese and Namibian officials in Katutura State Hospital in Windhoek, capital of Namibia, on Jan. 16, 2020. The outgoing 12th Chinese medical team stationed in Namibia managed to administer Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) to over 20,000 patients during their one year and a half tenure at the Chinese Acupuncture Department of Katutura State Hospital as well as other facilities in the country. Photo: Xinhua

The outgoing 12th Chinese medical team stationed in Namibia managed to administer Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) to over 20,000 patients during their one year and a half tenure at the Chinese Acupuncture Department of Katutura State Hospital as well as other facilities in the country.Namibia's medical officials together with Chinese Ambassador, Zhang Yiming on Thursday commended the outgoing team at the welcoming ceremony of the incoming Chinese team at an event held in Windhoek.In her opening remarks, acting chief medical superintendent of Katutura State Hospital, Mwadina Shiweda praised the work administered by the outgoing team led by Chu Hailin, as it contributed immensely to the country's public health care system."Their efforts were welcomed by the patients, especially the elderly who upon hearing of TCM's effectiveness, often opted for TCM rather than modern medication," she said.Despite some challenges experienced by the team, they managed to overcome and portray exceptional professionalism, she said, adding that it was a pleasure and privilege for the local team to work hand in hand with the Chinese, she added."We look forward to working with the new team," she said.Namibia Health Executive Director, Ben Nangombe, welcomed the cooperation between the two countries, citing that 90 percent of Namibia's public health care is dependent on partnerships."Namibia has benefited greatly and the number of patients of more than 20,000 translates that," he said.Meanwhile, the Chinese ambassador, Zhang Yiming said the China Namibia medical team has become a showcase for China-Namibia friendship, noting that TCM is fast becoming a household service in the medical field as it continues to gain popularity.Zhang further welcomed the 13th Chinese medical team led by Fang Lianqiang.The first agreement between China and Namibia in the area of health was signed in 1996 and the specific protocol for acupuncture services was extended every two years since 2010 at the request of the Namibian government.