Chinese, Vietnamese leaders agree to further promote bilateral ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke over phone with Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong on Thursday, and the two leaders agreed to make joint efforts to cement bilateral relations.
This year marks the 70th anniversary of China-Vietnam diplomatic ties, and is also of great importance in the socialist causes of both countries, noted Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.
Xi said that as both the Chinese and Vietnamese people are preparing for the traditional Spring Festival, he is pleased to have this phone conversation with Trong, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee.
"In recent years, I have kept close contact and exchanges with Comrade General Secretary Trong, and we have reached a series of important consensus on the development of relations between our countries and between our parties," Xi added.
The sound development of China-Vietnam ties, Xi said, has injected new impetus to the socialist causes of both countries and made positive contributions to regional and global peace and development.
China and Vietnam are good neighbors, good friends, good comrades and good partners with a closely interconnected future, Xi said, adding that the socialist causes of both countries are developing vigorously while facing increasing risks and challenges.
The Chinese leader said he is ready to strengthen strategic communication with his Vietnamese counterpart and jointly draw a blueprint to guide the development of China-Vietnam relations in the new era.
"We need to continuously consolidate political mutual trust, carry forward our traditional friendship, and strengthen the foundation of our bilateral ties," Xi suggested.
Meanwhile, the two neighbors should properly handle and solve their differences with the larger picture in mind and from a long-term view, and secure a favorable external environment for both countries' development, he added.
They also need to seize the opportunities and build on the momentum to comprehensively lift the level of exchanges and cooperation, promote the joint construction of the Belt and Road
, and continuously expand bilateral exchanges and cooperation, so as to enable the people of both countries to enjoy a stronger sense of fulfillment and happiness, Xi said.
Xi pointed out that the CPC and the CPV not only serve as the leadership core for their respective socialist causes, but also play a key leading role in guiding China-Vietnam relations.
Noting that the CPV is about to celebrate the 90th anniversary of its founding, Xi, on behalf of the CPC and the Chinese people, expressed warm congratulations to the CPV and the Vietnamese people.
The CPC, Xi added, stands ready to join hands with the CPV to open new prospects for the two countries' socialist causes as well as their relations in the new era.
Trong, for his part, said he is glad to talk with Xi over phone ahead of the Spring Festival and the 70th anniversary of China-Vietnam diplomatic ties.
He extended congratulations on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and on the great achievements China has made during the past more than 40 years of reform and opening-up.
He also thanked China for its long-running valuable support and assistance for Vietnam's national liberation and socialist cause.
Over the past 70 years, Vietnam-China ties have generally maintained positive momentum of development, Trong said, adding that facing new circumstances and missions, Vietnam hopes to work with China to push for greater development of bilateral relations.
He called for joint efforts to strengthen political mutual trust and exchanges of governance experience, promote practical cooperation in economic and other fields, consolidate the public support for bilateral friendly cooperation, and enhance communication and collaboration on multilateral occasions.
Xi and Trong also exchanged Spring Festival greetings to each other and jointly wished the people of both countries a happy new year.