China's top legislator holds talks with Swiss National Council president

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, holds talks with President of the Swiss National Council Isabelle Moret at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 16, 2020. Photo: Xinhua

China's top legislator Li Zhanshu held talks with President of the Swiss National Council Isabelle Moret Thursday in Beijing.Forging diplomatic relations with China 70 years ago, Switzerland was one of the first Western countries to recognize the People's Republic of China and was the first country from continental Europe to sign a free trade agreement with China, said Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.China stands ready to work with Switzerland to uphold the spirits of partnership, exploration, openness and humanism, he said.China and Switzerland should respect each other's core interests and major concerns, forge mutual understanding, expand consensus, deepen cooperation, and push bilateral relations for more development, Li added.Noting that both countries are firm supporters of economic globalization, free trade, openness and cooperation, Li applauded Switzerland's active support of and participation in the Belt and Road Initiative.China is ready to work with Switzerland to enhance the dovetail of development strategies and be cooperative partners in the high-quality construction of the Belt and Road, Li said.Noting the long-term exchanges and cooperation the NPC has maintained with the Swiss National Council, Li expressed the hope that both sides can develop closer friendly exchanges and provide legal guarantees for the implementation of the consensus reached by leaders of the two countries.Li called on the two legislative bodies to deepen mutual learning and enhance exchanges in legislation, supervision, and governance experiences to promote interactions and cooperation between the two countries in fields such as the economy, culture, sports and youth.Moret said the continuous improvement of Chinese people's living standard has proven that China is one of the best swimmers in the ocean of the world economy and Switzerland is willing to enhance exchanges and cooperation with China in various fields.The Swiss National Council will play an active role in promoting bilateral relations and cementing the understanding and friendship between the two peoples, she said.