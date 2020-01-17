In pics: Bryde's whales in Guangxi

Photo taken on Jan. 8, 2020 shows Bryde's whales in waters off Weizhou Island in Beibu Gulf, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Researchers have captured underwater video of Bryde's whales for the first time in south China's Beibu Gulf. Chen Mo, associate researcher of Guangxi Academy of Sciences and a member of the research team, said on Wednesday that the video is of great significance to the comprehensive understanding of the marine mammal's living habits, especially the study of its behavior. Bryde's whale, mainly distributed in tropical and subtropical waters, is regarded as a very mysterious species of cetaceans, with a body length of 10 to 12 meters and a weight of up to 15 tonnes. Photo: Xinhua

Photo taken on Jan. 8, 2020 shows a Bryde's whale in waters off Weizhou Island in Beibu Gulf, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Researchers have captured underwater video of Bryde's whales for the first time in south China's Beibu Gulf. Chen Mo, associate researcher of Guangxi Academy of Sciences and a member of the research team, said on Wednesday that the video is of great significance to the comprehensive understanding of the marine mammal's living habits, especially the study of its behavior. Bryde's whale, mainly distributed in tropical and subtropical waters, is regarded as a very mysterious species of cetaceans, with a body length of 10 to 12 meters and a weight of up to 15 tonnes. Photo: Xinhua

Photo taken on Jan. 8, 2020 shows a Bryde's whale in waters off Weizhou Island in Beibu Gulf, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Researchers have captured underwater video of Bryde's whales for the first time in south China's Beibu Gulf. Chen Mo, associate researcher of Guangxi Academy of Sciences and a member of the research team, said on Wednesday that the video is of great significance to the comprehensive understanding of the marine mammal's living habits, especially the study of its behavior. Bryde's whale, mainly distributed in tropical and subtropical waters, is regarded as a very mysterious species of cetaceans, with a body length of 10 to 12 meters and a weight of up to 15 tonnes. Photo: Xinhua

Photo taken on Jan. 8, 2020 shows Bryde's whales in waters off Weizhou Island in Beibu Gulf, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Researchers have captured underwater video of Bryde's whales for the first time in south China's Beibu Gulf. Chen Mo, associate researcher of Guangxi Academy of Sciences and a member of the research team, said on Wednesday that the video is of great significance to the comprehensive understanding of the marine mammal's living habits, especially the study of its behavior. Bryde's whale, mainly distributed in tropical and subtropical waters, is regarded as a very mysterious species of cetaceans, with a body length of 10 to 12 meters and a weight of up to 15 tonnes. Photo: Xinhua

Video screenshot shows the underwater scene of the Bryde's whales in waters off Weizhou Island in Beibu Gulf, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 7, 2020. Researchers have captured underwater video of Bryde's whales for the first time in south China's Beibu Gulf. Chen Mo, associate researcher of Guangxi Academy of Sciences and a member of the research team, said on Wednesday that the video is of great significance to the comprehensive understanding of the marine mammal's living habits, especially the study of its behavior. Bryde's whale, mainly distributed in tropical and subtropical waters, is regarded as a very mysterious species of cetaceans, with a body length of 10 to 12 meters and a weight of up to 15 tonnes. Photo: Xinhua