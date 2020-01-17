HOME >>
CHINA
Xi arrives in Nay Pyi Taw for state visit to Myanmar
Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/1/17 14:34:28
Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Nay Pyi Taw on Friday for a state visit to Myanmar.
It is Xi's first overseas trip this year, and the first visit to the Asian neighbor by a Chinese president after an interval of 19 years.
