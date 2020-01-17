HOME >>
Locals in Myanmar donning traditional costumes are seen dancing to welcome President Xi
Source:Global Times Published: 2020/1/17 16:20:06
Myanmar students gather near Naypyidaw International Airport to welcome President Xi
Glimpses of the area around Naypyidaw International Airport. Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived Friday for his two-day state visit of Myanmar.
