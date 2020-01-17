Winter scenery in Heilongjiang Province

Photo taken on Jan. 9, 2020 shows snow-covered fields in Fuxing Village of Kedong County in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Photo taken on Jan. 9, 2020 shows snow-covered fields in Fanshen Village of Kedong County in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Photo taken on Dec. 29, 2019 shows a house at Qianshao Farm in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Photo taken on Jan. 14, 2020 shows winter scenery in Huzhong District of Dahinggan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 18, 2019 shows a view of Haixing Village in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 12, 2020 shows a view of a self-driving camp in Huzhong District of Dahinggan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 18, 2019 shows a view of Hongqi Village in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)