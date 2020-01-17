Swans bring vitality to the coastal village in Shandong

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 9, 2020 shows a view of Yandunjiao Village of Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province.(Xinhua/Hou Dongtao)

Yandunjiao, a coastal village in Shandong, is full of vitality as many swans winter here. At the end of 2014, the high-speed train service between Qingdao and Rongcheng was launched and numerous tourists have come here to view swans, taste local delicacies and experience homestay in seaweed-roofed houses.Yu Haiyang, a native villager who once worked in Singapore after graduation, returned to his hometown and started a homestay business with his mother as local agro-tourism booms.Currently, over 70 households in Yandunjiao run homestays, and more than 95 percent villagers are engaged in agro-tourism. The per capita income has tripled that of the traditional fishing industry.