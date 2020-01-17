Brazil's economic activity up 0.18 pct in November

Customers shop at the Municipal Market in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Jan. 8, 2016. (Xinhua/Rahel Patrasso)

Brazil's economic activity index rose 0.18 percent in November compared to October, the Central Bank of Brazil said on Thursday.The result marked the fourth month in a row of increased economic activity, which rose 0.35 percent in August, 0.48 percent in September, and 0.17 percent in October. In July, activity dipped 0.11 percent.The index also rose 1.1 percent compared to November 2018.Brazil's financial market is forecasting 1.17 percent economic growth in 2019, and 2.3 percent growth in 2020.In 2018, Latin America's largest economy registered 1.1 percent growth.