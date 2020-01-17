Drama I Love Peach Blossom staged in Shanghai

A poster of the play Photo:courtesy of Shanghai Dramatic Arts Centre

A new production of the play I Love Peach Blossom premiered at the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Centre on Thursday. Written by Zou Jingzhi and Yang Haoyu directorial, it is a poignant tale involving a married couple and a male outsider that delves on the question of who should be wiped out in a triangular love story.The unique storyline that adopts a play within the play format, leaves viewers spellbound. The story is set on the backdrop of the Tang Dynasty and juxtaposed with the contemporary time.The story begins with a murder and an incident of adultery set in the Tang Dynasty era.Feng Yan (Zhang Shan), a young man was in an illicit relationship with Zhang Ying's wife (Yang Rong). One night things get tricky when Zhang (Wang Jiabao) returns home in an inebriated state without any notice. However, under the influence of alcohol unable to grasp his senses he crashes right away. Feng who is still present in the same house decides to run away, only to find Zhang was lying on his hat. Feng requests Zhang's wife to pull it back. In the spate of the nervousness and confusion she drags the sword from her husband's waist instead and hands it to Feng expecting him to kill her husband. To her utter surprise, Feng kills her instead.The setting then switches to the contemporary era. It turns out what transpired was just part a play, and Zhang, Feng and Zhang's wife are all actors. An argument precipitates among the trio on who should be killed with the sword if the triangular love story happens for real.The play also attempts to explore the eternal theme of love, Yang Haoyu said in an interview."It discusses the nature of love, the relationship between men and woman and social status of women in both the Tang Dynasty and modern times," said Yang.Since there are multiple layers of story within the play it requires the actors to quickly adapt to their roles between the stories of the Tang Dynasty and modern life, which demands high acting skills.Time: 2 pm, 7:30 pmDate: January 16 to 22, January 31 to February 9Venue: Shanghai Dramatic Arts CentreAddress: 288 Anfu Road安福路288号Ticket: 80 yuan ($11) to 580 yuanGlobal Times