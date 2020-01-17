Xi stresses building greater peace, rule of law in China

Photo: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping has demanded efforts to build China into a country with greater peace and heightened rule of law.Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a recent instruction on the country's political and legal work.Xi called for deepening the overall reform of the work to elevate its level of modernization.For 2020, Xi ordered political and legal organs to put safeguarding the country's political security as the top priority, continue combating gangs and organized crime and advance trial programs for the modernization of social governance at the municipal level.Xi also stressed that Party committees at all levels should support political and legal organs in carrying out their duties in accordance with the law.Xi's instruction was read out at a central political and legal work conference on Friday by Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee.The conference required upholding absolute Party leadership over political and legal work, and called on political and legal organs to work for creating a secure political environment, a stable social environment, a fair legal environment and an environment of high-quality services.