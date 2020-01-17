Xi's Myanmar visit to unleash cooperation potential

Photo: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Naypyidaw Friday for his two-day state visit to Myanmar, unleashing promising prospect for further cooperation between China and the Southeast Asian country.It is Xi's first overseas trip this year and the first visit to Myanmar by a Chinese president in 19 years.Locals enthusiastically waited for President Xi's arrival and accorded him with a warm welcome. Hundreds of students gathered near Naypyidaw International Airport to welcome Xi, chanting "Long live China-Myanmar friendship!" and "Welcome President Xi!"Some locals donning traditional Myanmar costumes performed traditional dances to welcome the Chinese president."It's a special day for Myanmar as the historical visit will further deepen the friendship between China and Myanmar and take bilateral relations to a new height," Pe Myint, Union Minister of Myanmar's Ministry of Information, told the Global Times on Friday in an exclusive interview.The year 2020 marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Myanmar.Xi met with Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and had a cordial and friendly talk at Myanmar's presidential palace on Friday, the Xinhua News Agency said.

Photo:Xinhua