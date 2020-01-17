Canada Post unveils Year of Rat stamps and collectibles in Toronto

Stamp collector Walt Berry shows his collections of the year of the Rat stamps at Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Toronto in Toronto, Canada, Jan. 16, 2020. Canada Post unveiled the Year of the Rat stamps and collectibles in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar Year of the Rat on Thursday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A man takes photos of the year of the Rat stamps-themed mailbox during the unveiling ceremony of the year of the Rat stamps at Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Toronto in Toronto, Canada, Jan. 16, 2020. Canada Post unveiled the Year of the Rat stamps and collectibles in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar Year of the Rat on Thursday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

The Mayor of Toronto John Tory (2nd R) and one of the designers Albert Ng (1st L) attend the unveiling ceremony of the year of the Rat stamps at Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Toronto in Toronto, Canada, Jan. 16, 2020. Canada Post unveiled the Year of the Rat stamps and collectibles in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar Year of the Rat on Thursday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

The combined photo provided by Canada Post on Jan. 16, 2020 shows the samples of domestic-rate stamp (L) and international-rate stamp of the year of the Rat. Canada Post unveiled the Year of the Rat stamps and collectibles in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar Year of the Rat on Thursday. (Canada Post/Handout via Xinhua)

Stamp collector Gary Norris shows his collections of the year of the Rat stamps at Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Toronto in Toronto, Canada, Jan. 16, 2020. Canada Post unveiled the Year of the Rat stamps and collectibles in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar Year of the Rat on Thursday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)