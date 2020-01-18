President Xi meets with Aung San Suu Kyi; China-Myanmar joint statement issued

Source: Published: 2020/1/18 15:32:27

 
Chinese President Xi Jinping held a formal talk with Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on Friday. 

Xi said that China and Myanmar will jointly build a community with a shared future to open up a new era of bilateral relations.

During Xi's visit to Myanmar, China and Myanmar issued a joint statement. A number of agreements on issues including politics, trade and investment, people-to-people exchanges and regional cooperation were signed between Chinese and Myanmar companies.

Photo taken on Jan. 17, 2020 shows a dough-made Japanese girl at the Chinese dough modelling exhibition at in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Xinhua



RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: DIPLOMACY
blog comments powered by Disqus