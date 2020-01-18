President Xi meets with Aung San Suu Kyi; China-Myanmar joint statement issued





Chinese President Xi Jinping held a formal talk with Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on Friday.Xi said that China and Myanmar will jointly build a community with a shared future to open up a new era of bilateral relations.During Xi's visit to Myanmar, China and Myanmar issued a joint statement. A number of agreements on issues including politics, trade and investment, people-to-people exchanges and regional cooperation were signed between Chinese and Myanmar companies.

