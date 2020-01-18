Lantern festival held in Dalian, Liaoning

A tourist takes photos during a lantern festival held in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 17, 2020. The lanterns here are made by professional teams from Zigong, a city in southwest China's Sichuan Province which is famous for lantern-making. The festival will last until Feb. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

