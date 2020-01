Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Myanmar Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services Min Aung Hlaing on Saturday, saying that the development of bilateral ties depends on cooperation of the two peoples from all walks of life, as well as the military-to-military exchanges.

Photo:Xinhua

Xi arrived here on Friday for a state visit to Myanmar. It is the first visit to the Asian neighbor by a Chinese president after an interval of 19 years.