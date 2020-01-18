Black-necked cranes in Caohai National Nature Reserve, Guizhou

Photo taken on Jan. 17, 2020 shows black-necked cranes in Caohai National Nature Reserve, Bijie, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The Caohai National Nature Reserve is one of the main places for black-necked cranes overwintering. (Photo by Han Xianpu/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Jan. 17, 2020 shows black-necked cranes in Caohai National Nature Reserve, Bijie, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The Caohai National Nature Reserve is one of the main places for black-necked cranes overwintering. (Photo by Han Xianpu/Xinhua)

