You’ve got express!

Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT

According to statistics released by the State Post Bureau, about 63 billion express parcels were handled in China last year, a rise of 24 percent from 2018. Revenue from the parcel delivery business reached 745 billion yuan ($108 billion), up 23 percent year on year. With approximately more than 3.2 million employees engaged in courier service, China has ranked No.1 in the express delivery market all around the world for six straight years. These figures show that online shopping has become immensely popular among the Chinese. Quite a lot of people with vision recognize how promising the express delivery industry is, and have decided to take a slice of the pie of the business that includes 20,000 companies. The trade has led to the mushrooming of collection stations in neighborhoods. Many netizens expressed their appreciation for the delivery personnel on China's Twitter-like social platform Sina Weibo. However, as some pointed out, with the increasing number of parcels, the quality of delivery service has declined. The industry should do better by training the delivery staff to provide better service. Among these parcels, how many did you contribute in 2019?