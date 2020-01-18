Zelensky rejects PM’s resignation over leaked recording

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends "Normandy four summit" in Paris, France, Dec. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday he wanted to give his prime minister a "second chance" and refused to accept his resignation after a recording emerged of the premier questioning the head of state's grasp of economics.Prime Minister Oleksiy Goncharuk had offered to quit after the leaked recording revealed him saying the president had a "primitive understanding" of the economy."I have decided to give you and your government a second chance," Zelensky said during a meeting with Goncharuk in a video released by the presidency.It marked the first major political test for Zelensky, a comedian with no previous political experience, who swept to power in a landslide victory at last year's presidential election.His "Servant of the People" party later won a large majority in parliament.He has been embroiled in the US impeachment process and faced tough talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but had thus far managed to avoid any significant domestic political problems.The audio recording was leaked on social media on Wednesday and came from an informal December meeting between ministers and senior officials from the National Bank.According to local media reports, the participants discussed how to explain recent economic developments to Zelensky."Zelensky has a very primitive understanding of economic processes, or rather a simple understanding," Goncharuk said on the recording, adding that he himself was an economic "ignoramus."In the video released by the presidency, Zelensky did not mention the leaked comments but did refer to "a scandal" and "a very unpleasant situation."