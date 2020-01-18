Boeing finds ‘minor’ new 737 MAX software glitch

Boeing 737 MAX jets Photo: CNSPhoto

Boeing said Friday it discovered a new flaw in the software on the grounded 737 MAX aircraft, but hopes to resolve the matter shortly so that it does not further delay the plane's expected return to service."We are making necessary updates and working with the FAA on submission of this change and keeping our customers and suppliers informed," the company said in a statement, referring to the US Federal Aviation Administration. "Our highest priority is ensuring the 737 MAX is safe and meets all regulatory requirements before it returns to service."