Xiaonian Festival marked across China

Actors in costumes of god of fortune walk on the street to bring good blessings to visitors and store owners in Zunhua City of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 17, 2020. Various kinds of activities were held on Friday all over China to celebrate the traditional Chinese Xiaonian Festival, which is marking the start of the countdown to Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Jan. 25 this year. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Actors perform Changshan war drum at Zhengding ancient town in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 17, 2020. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

Hu Zhongfu (L), the inheritor of the Anhui provincial intangible cultural heritage "dragon lamp", draws eyes for the dragon lantern in Yixiu District of Anqing, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 17, 2020. (Photo by Huang Youan/Xinhua)

Folk artists perform yangko dance in Jimo District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 17, 2020. (Photo by Zhang Tao/Xinhua)

Actors perform lion dance at Qingzhou ancient town in Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 17, 2020. (Photo by Wang Jilin/Xinhua)

A boy selects decorations for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at a fair in Yiyuan County of Zibo, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 17, 2020. (Photo by Zhao Dongshan/Xinhua)