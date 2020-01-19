US imposes sanctions on Iran's IRGC general

In this file photo taken on Sept. 22, 2018, members of Iran's IRGC march during the annual military parade marking the anniversary of the outbreak of the 1980-1988 war with Iraq, in the capital Tehran. (Xinhua/AFP)

The US State Department said Saturday that it had imposed sanctions on a brigadier general of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).The department said in a statement that it had blacklisted Brigadier General Hassan Shahvarpour, a commander in Khuzestan province, accusing him of commanding units blamed for killing protestors in Iran in November 2019.Following the designation, the blacklisted individual, as well as his immediate family members, is ineligible for entry into the United States.The latest move by the US State Department came amid high tensions between Washington and Tehran following the US killing of a top Iranian military commander and Iran's missiles attack on US military bases in Iraq.