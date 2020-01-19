Thai armed forces conduct first parade of troops before King

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn (Right) and Queen Suthida salute while inspecting military troops during parade ceremony marking the Royal Thai Armed Forces Day at Adisorn Military Camp in Saraburi province on Saturday. Photo: AFP

The Thai armed forces on Saturday conducted the first parade of troops before King Maha Vajiralongkorn.On occasion of the Thai Armed Forces Day, the troops of the armed forces were dressed in royal patterns and marched in the parade for review by the monarch at Fort Adisorn of the Cavalry Center in Saraburi province, about 120 kilometers north of Bangkok.Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana and Princess Bajrakitiyabha accompanied the king to review the military parade, primarily designed to display their allegiances to the monarch and Royal Household.Members of the National Police also joined in the parade of troops, conducted for the first time in the reign of the current king, who rose to the throne in late 2016.