Czech Republic reports bird flu outbreak

Bird flu outbreak in Czech Republic. (Photo: Xinhua)

The Czech Republic confirmed an outbreak of the bird flu (avian influenza) on Saturday after small poultry in the Vysocina region became infected, the State Veterinary Administration (SVS) said in a statement.Veterinary inspectors began studying the case after a breeder reported that 12 hens, six of which had already died within two days, and three ducks had become infected.The State Veterinary Institute in Prague confirmed the presence of the H5N8 strain of bird flu after an examination of the specimens, the statement said."Immediately after confirming the disease, we took the necessary measures... The most important thing now is to prevent further spread of the disease. For preventive reasons, breeders should avoid contact between wild and domestic birds," said Czech Minister of Agriculture Miroslav Toman.The SVS announced that it will restrict the movement of poultry in and out of affected areas."The remaining poultry on the farm will be euthanized, a three-kilometer protective zone and a surveillance zone with a ten-kilometer radius will be put in place around the outbreak," said Zbynek Semerad, Central Director of the SVS.The bird flu disease is a highly contagious variant of Influenza A that is fatal to birds and can easily spread through water or food supplies, but transmission to humans has not yet been reported.