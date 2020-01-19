People across world celebrate upcoming Chinese New Year

People perform during a Chinese New Year celebration in Lisbon, Portugal, on Jan. 18, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (2nd R, front) attends the 2020 Chinese New Year Festival and Market Day event in Auckland, New Zealand, Jan. 18, 2020. Speaking at the 2020 Chinese New Year Festival and Market Day event in Auckland, Ardern was optimistic about the relationship between New Zealand and China. She acknowledged that New Zealand-China relations are important and far reaching, and are going from strength to strength. The Chinese New Year event, organized by Auckland Chinese Community Centre Inc., is an annual event that celebrates the Chinese New Year and has become an important cultural signature in multi-culture New Zealand. Photo:Xinhua

Performers dance on the reception held by the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan to celebrate the forthcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, Jan. 18, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Actors from southwest China's Sichuan Province perform acrobatics during a gala greeting the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Prague, the Czech Republic, Jan. 17, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Artists from southwest China's Sichuan Province perform Sichuan opera during a gala greeting the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Prague, the Czech Republic, Jan. 17, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Actresses from southwest China's Sichuan Province perform dance during a gala greeting the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Prague, the Czech Republic, Jan. 17, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

People perform at a reception held by Chinese Consulate-General in Istanbul to greet the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Istanbul, Turkey, Jan. 17, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

A kid plays at a reception held by the Chinese Consulate-General in Istanbul to greet the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Istanbul, Turkey, Jan. 17, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

People perform at a reception held by Chinese Consulate-General in Istanbul to greet the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Istanbul, Turkey, Jan. 17, 2020. Photo:Xinhua