Spring Festival travel rush: chef prepares food for passengers on train

Li Rongjun (R) checks food ingredients with his colleague in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 17, 2020. Li Rongjun, a chef working for dining cars on trains, has taken this job for 33 years. During the Spring Festival, the large number of passengers has greatly increased the work intensity of Li. To meet the need of hundreds of millions of people taking the trains on their way home, chefs like Li have to stick to their posts and bring them warm food. Photo:Xinhua

Li Rongjun cuts vegetables in the dining car of the T36 train from Hefei to Beijing in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 17, 2020. Li Rongjun, a chef working for dining cars on trains, has taken this job for 33 years. During the Spring Festival, the large number of passengers has greatly increased the work intensity of Li. To meet the need of hundreds of millions of people taking the trains on their way home, chefs like Li have to stick to their posts and bring them warm food. Photo:Xinhua

Li Rongjun carries a bag of rice at the food storage in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 17, 2020. Li Rongjun, a chef working for dining cars on trains, has taken this job for 33 years. During the Spring Festival, the large number of passengers has greatly increased the work intensity of Li. To meet the need of hundreds of millions of people taking the trains on their way home, chefs like Li have to stick to their posts and bring them warm food. Photo:Xinhua

Li Rongjun serves the passengers in the dining car of the T36 train from Hefei to Beijing in east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 17, 2020. Li Rongjun, a chef working for dining cars on trains, has taken this job for 33 years. During the Spring Festival, the large number of passengers has greatly increased the work intensity of Li. To meet the need of hundreds of millions of people taking the trains on their way home, chefs like Li have to stick to their posts and bring them warm food. Photo:Xinhua

Li Rongjun (1st R) carries food ingredients to the train with his colleagues in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 17, 2020. Li Rongjun, a chef working for dining cars on trains, has taken this job for 33 years. During the Spring Festival, the large number of passengers has greatly increased the work intensity of Li. To meet the need of hundreds of millions of people taking the trains on their way home, chefs like Li have to stick to their posts and bring them warm food. Photo:Xinhua

Li Rongjun (L) carries food ingredients to the train with his colleague in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 17, 2020. Li Rongjun, a chef working for dining cars on trains, has taken this job for 33 years. During the Spring Festival, the large number of passengers has greatly increased the work intensity of Li. To meet the need of hundreds of millions of people taking the trains on their way home, chefs like Li have to stick to their posts and bring them warm food. Photo:Xinhua