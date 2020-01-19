Swans fly to Peacock River in Xinjiang's Korla to live through winter

Swans play on the Peacock River in Korla, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 18, 2010. Some 400 swans flied to the Peacock River in Xinjiang's Korla recently to live through the winter, attracting many tourists. The quantity of swans migrating here has been increasing year by year since several swans were found here for the first time in 2006. And the inhabiting days of them has increased from about 50 to over 180. Photo:Xinhua

Swans play on the Peacock River in Korla, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 18, 2010. Some 400 swans flied to the Peacock River in Xinjiang's Korla recently to live through the winter, attracting many tourists. The quantity of swans migrating here has been increasing year by year since several swans were found here for the first time in 2006. And the inhabiting days of them has increased from about 50 to over 180. Photo:Xinhua

Swans rest on the Peacock River in Korla City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2020. Some 400 swans flied to the Peacock River in Xinjiang's Korla recently to live through the winter, attracting many tourists. The quantity of swans migrating here has been increasing year by year since several swans were found here for the first time in 2006. And the inhabiting days of them has increased from about 50 to over 180. Photo:Xinhua

A member of the swan guard feeds swans on the Peacock River in Korla City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2020. Some 400 swans flied to the Peacock River in Xinjiang's Korla recently to live through the winter, attracting many tourists. The quantity of swans migrating here has been increasing year by year since several swans were found here for the first time in 2006. And the inhabiting days of them has increased from about 50 to over 180. Photo:Xinhua

Local residents look at swans on the Peacock River in Korla City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2020. Some 400 swans flied to the Peacock River in Xinjiang's Korla recently to live through the winter, attracting many tourists. The quantity of swans migrating here has been increasing year by year since several swans were found here for the first time in 2006. And the inhabiting days of them has increased from about 50 to over 180. Photo:Xinhua

Swans play on the Peacock River in Korla City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2020. Some 400 swans flied to the Peacock River in Xinjiang's Korla recently to live through the winter, attracting many tourists. The quantity of swans migrating here has been increasing year by year since several swans were found here for the first time in 2006. And the inhabiting days of them has increased from about 50 to over 180. Photo:Xinhua