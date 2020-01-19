Students of Technical University of Crete pose for photos with their electric race car during the Eco-Fest 2020 event in Athens, Greece, on Jan. 18, 2020. The three-day Eco-Fest 2020 was opened here on Saturday, aiming to introduce innovative products, new technologies and cutting-edge services in electric, energy and recycling sectors. Photo:Xinhua

A student of National Technical University of Athens demonstrates an electric race car during the Eco-Fest 2020 event in Athens, Greece, on Jan. 18, 2020. The three-day Eco-Fest 2020 was opened here on Saturday, aiming to introduce innovative products, new technologies and cutting-edge services in electric, energy and recycling sectors. Photo:Xinhua

Students of National Technical University of Athens demonstrate an electric race car during the Eco-Fest 2020 event in Athens, Greece, on Jan. 18, 2020. The three-day Eco-Fest 2020 was opened here on Saturday, aiming to introduce innovative products, new technologies and cutting-edge services in electric, energy and recycling sectors. Photo:Xinhua

Students of Technical University of Crete pose for photos with their electric race car during the Eco-Fest 2020 event in Athens, Greece, on Jan. 18, 2020. The three-day Eco-Fest 2020 was opened here on Saturday, aiming to introduce innovative products, new technologies and cutting-edge services in electric, energy and recycling sectors. Photo:Xinhua

Students of University of West Attica pose for photos with their electric race car during the Eco-Fest 2020 event in Athens, Greece, on Jan. 18, 2020. The three-day Eco-Fest 2020 was opened here on Saturday, aiming to introduce innovative products, new technologies and cutting-edge services in electric, energy and recycling sectors. Photo:Xinhua

Students of Aristotle University of Thessaloniki pose for photos with their electric race car during the Eco-Fest 2020 event in Athens, Greece, on Jan. 18, 2020. The three-day Eco-Fest 2020 was opened here on Saturday, aiming to introduce innovative products, new technologies and cutting-edge services in electric, energy and recycling sectors. Photo:Xinhua

Students of National Technical University of Athens demonstrate an electric race car during the Eco-Fest 2020 event in Athens, Greece, on Jan. 18, 2020. The three-day Eco-Fest 2020 was opened here on Saturday, aiming to introduce innovative products, new technologies and cutting-edge services in electric, energy and recycling sectors. Photo:Xinhua

People look at an electric race car manufactured by students of Technical University of Crete during the Eco-Fest 2020 event in Athens, Greece, on Jan. 18, 2020. The three-day Eco-Fest 2020 was opened here on Saturday, aiming to introduce innovative products, new technologies and cutting-edge services in electric, energy and recycling sectors. Photo:Xinhua