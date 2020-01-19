People watch mechanical Horse Dragon Long Ma in Zhuhai, S China

People watch the mechanical Horse Dragon Long Ma at the Chimelong Ocean Kingdom in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 18, 2020. Long Ma was made in 2014 by French production company La Machine to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between France and China. Operated jointly by 15 people, the giant mechanical creature can do many actions including shaking head, running, bending legs, blinking, spitting fire and blowing fogs. Photo:Xinhua

