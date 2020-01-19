Dragon and lion dance celebrates upcoming Spring Festival in Nanchong, SW China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/1/19 11:48:42

People watch dragon and lion dance celebrating the coming Spring Festival at the Langzhong ancient town in Nanchong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 18, 2020. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
