Palestinian farmer plants kohlrabi in Gaza Strip

Palestinian farmer Tawfiq Qudaih works at his kohlrabi field in the southern Gaza Strip town of Khan Younis, Jan. 18, 2020. Qudaih, 55, plants kohlrabi, which is unusual in Gaza Strip, for its curative benefits. Photo:Xinhua

Palestinian farmer Tawfiq Qudaih works at his kohlrabi field in the southern Gaza Strip town of Khan Younis, Jan. 18, 2020. Qudaih, 55, plants kohlrabi, which is unusual in Gaza Strip, for its curative benefits. Photo:Xinhua

Palestinian farmer Tawfiq Qudaih works at his kohlrabi field in the southern Gaza Strip town of Khan Younis, Jan. 18, 2020. Qudaih, 55, plants kohlrabi, which is unusual in Gaza Strip, for its curative benefits. Photo:Xinhua

Palestinian farmer Tawfiq Qudaih works at his kohlrabi field in the southern Gaza Strip town of Khan Younis, Jan. 18, 2020. Qudaih, 55, plants kohlrabi, which is unusual in Gaza Strip, for its curative benefits. Photo:Xinhua

Palestinian farmer Tawfiq Qudaih works at his kohlrabi field in the southern Gaza Strip town of Khan Younis, Jan. 18, 2020. Qudaih, 55, plants kohlrabi, which is unusual in Gaza Strip, for its curative benefits. Photo:Xinhua