Palestinian farmer plants kohlrabi in Gaza Strip

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/1/19 11:51:34

Palestinian farmer Tawfiq Qudaih works at his kohlrabi field in the southern Gaza Strip town of Khan Younis, Jan. 18, 2020. Qudaih, 55, plants kohlrabi, which is unusual in Gaza Strip, for its curative benefits. Photo:Xinhua


 

Palestinian farmer Tawfiq Qudaih works at his kohlrabi field in the southern Gaza Strip town of Khan Younis, Jan. 18, 2020. Qudaih, 55, plants kohlrabi, which is unusual in Gaza Strip, for its curative benefits. Photo:Xinhua


 

Palestinian farmer Tawfiq Qudaih works at his kohlrabi field in the southern Gaza Strip town of Khan Younis, Jan. 18, 2020. Qudaih, 55, plants kohlrabi, which is unusual in Gaza Strip, for its curative benefits. Photo:Xinhua


 

Palestinian farmer Tawfiq Qudaih works at his kohlrabi field in the southern Gaza Strip town of Khan Younis, Jan. 18, 2020. Qudaih, 55, plants kohlrabi, which is unusual in Gaza Strip, for its curative benefits. Photo:Xinhua


 

Palestinian farmer Tawfiq Qudaih works at his kohlrabi field in the southern Gaza Strip town of Khan Younis, Jan. 18, 2020. Qudaih, 55, plants kohlrabi, which is unusual in Gaza Strip, for its curative benefits. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus