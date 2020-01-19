Highlights of Riga Street Food Festival in Latvia

A woman takes a photo of her food during the Riga Street Food Festival in Riga, Latvia, on Jan. 18, 2020. The Riga Street Food Festival kicked off here on Saturday. Bonfires and food stalls were set at the corner of Kalku and Valnu Streets in Old Riga for people to enjoy the city's popular dishes. Photo:Xinhua

People enjoy food during the Riga Street Food Festival in Riga, Latvia, on Jan. 18, 2020. The Riga Street Food Festival kicked off here on Saturday. Bonfires and food stalls were set at the corner of Kalku and Valnu Streets in Old Riga for people to enjoy the city's popular dishes. Photo:Xinhua

A man grills slices of a pineapple during the Riga Street Food Festival in Riga, Latvia, on Jan. 18, 2020. The Riga Street Food Festival kicked off here on Saturday. Bonfires and food stalls were set at the corner of Kalku and Valnu Streets in Old Riga for people to enjoy the city's popular dishes. Photo:Xinhua

A man prepares food during the Riga Street Food Festival in Riga, Latvia, on Jan. 18, 2020. The Riga Street Food Festival kicked off here on Saturday. Bonfires and food stalls were set at the corner of Kalku and Valnu Streets in Old Riga for people to enjoy the city's popular dishes. Photo:Xinhua

A boy cooks some food during the Riga Street Food Festival in Riga, Latvia, on Jan. 18, 2020. The Riga Street Food Festival kicked off here on Saturday. Bonfires and food stalls were set at the corner of Kalku and Valnu Streets in Old Riga for people to enjoy the city's popular dishes. Photo:Xinhua

Venders prepare food during the Riga Street Food Festival in Riga, Latvia, on Jan. 18, 2020. The Riga Street Food Festival kicked off here on Saturday. Bonfires and food stalls were set at the corner of Kalku and Valnu Streets in Old Riga for people to enjoy the city's popular dishes. Photo:Xinhua

A vender cooks burgers during the Riga Street Food Festival in Riga, Latvia, on Jan. 18, 2020. The Riga Street Food Festival kicked off here on Saturday. Bonfires and food stalls were set at the corner of Kalku and Valnu Streets in Old Riga for people to enjoy the city's popular dishes. Photo:Xinhua

A piece of beef steak is seen during the Riga Street Food Festival in Riga, Latvia, on Jan. 18, 2020. The Riga Street Food Festival kicked off here on Saturday. Bonfires and food stalls were set at the corner of Kalku and Valnu Streets in Old Riga for people to enjoy the city's popular dishes. Photo:Xinhua

A couple enjoys food during the Riga Street Food Festival in Riga, Latvia, on Jan. 18, 2020. The Riga Street Food Festival kicked off here on Saturday. Bonfires and food stalls were set at the corner of Kalku and Valnu Streets in Old Riga for people to enjoy the city's popular dishes. Photo:Xinhua

A man gives drink to his daughter during the Riga Street Food Festival in Riga, Latvia, on Jan. 18, 2020. The Riga Street Food Festival kicked off here on Saturday. Bonfires and food stalls were set at the corner of Kalku and Valnu Streets in Old Riga for people to enjoy the city's popular dishes. Photo:Xinhua