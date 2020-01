Fresh recruits join troops to boost Afghan army capacity

Afghan national army soldiers take part in their graduation ceremony in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, Jan. 18, 2020. More than 500 newly graduated officers and soldiers joined the Afghan national army in southern region, an army source said on Saturday. Photo:Xinhua

