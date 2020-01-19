Traditional Pacu Jawi cow race held in West Sumatera, Indonesia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/1/19 12:03:16

A jockey spurs cows during the traditional Pacu Jawi cow race in a village in Tanah Datar of West Sumatera, Indonesia, Jan. 18, 2020. The Pacu Jawi (traditional cow race) is held annually in muddy rice fields to celebrate the end of the harvest season. Photo:Xinhua


 

A jockey spurs cows during the traditional Pacu Jawi cow race in a village in Tanah Datar of West Sumatera, Indonesia, Jan. 18, 2020. The Pacu Jawi (traditional cow race) is held annually in muddy rice fields to celebrate the end of the harvest season. Photo:Xinhua


 

A jockey spurs cows during the traditional Pacu Jawi cow race in a village in Tanah Datar of West Sumatera, Indonesia, Jan. 18, 2020. The Pacu Jawi (traditional cow race) is held annually in muddy rice fields to celebrate the end of the harvest season. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus