Colorful lanterns lighted up across China to celebrate upcoming Lunar New Year

Photo taken on Jan. 17, 2020 shows a lantern show on Qingxiu mountain in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Colourful lanterns were lighted up across the country to celebrate the upcoming Chinses Lunar New Year, which falls on Jan. 25 this year. Photo:Xinhua

A tourist enjoys a lantern show on Qingxiu mountain in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 17, 2020. Colourful lanterns were lighted up across the country to celebrate the upcoming Chinses Lunar New Year, which falls on Jan. 25 this year. Photo:Xinhua

Tourists enjoy a lantern show in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 17, 2020. Colourful lanterns were lighted up across the country to celebrate the upcoming Chinses Lunar New Year, which falls on Jan. 25 this year. Photo:Xinhua

Tourists enjoy a lantern show in Linxia City of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 17, 2020. Colourful lanterns were lighted up across the country to celebrate the upcoming Chinses Lunar New Year, which falls on Jan. 25 this year. Photo:Xinhua

