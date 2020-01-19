Urumqi's housing renovation benefits over 90,000 households

Locals chat with each other in a renovated house in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, on Aug 18, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

More than 90,000 households in the city of Urumqi, capital of Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, will see their neighborhoods transformed over the upcoming Spring Festival, according to the local government.To improve the living conditions of local residents, the city started a comprehensive housing renovation project in dilapidated urban areas last year.The project focuses on neighborhoods built in the 1980s and old residential areas without property management, where renovation works have been launched including the installation of elevators and the renovation of kitchens and toilets.The local government said the project would continue to benefit more people in Urumqi."Thanks to the renovation project, a sink and shower have been installed in my bathroom," said Zhao Yongqiang, a local resident whose neighborhood was built in the 1980s."The costs of the renovations of kitchens and restrooms are shared by the government and us. We didn't spend much on our brand new house," Zhao said."I feel very happy as the living conditions are improved and we can enjoy a more convenient life," said Adili Xurondoker.In recent years, Xinjiang has continuously spent more than 70 percent of its public financial expenditure on improving people's livelihoods every year.