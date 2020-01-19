Embrace the new year with panda cubs

Photo taken on Jan. 17, 2020 shows giant panda cubs born in 2019 at Shenshuping base of China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas in Wolong National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Jan. 17, 2020 shows giant panda cubs born in 2019 at Shenshuping base of China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas in Wolong National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Jan. 17, 2020 shows a giant panda cub born in 2019 at Shenshuping base of China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas in Wolong National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Jan. 17, 2020 shows giant panda cubs born in 2019 at Shenshuping base of China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas in Wolong National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Jan. 17, 2020 shows a giant panda cub born in 2019 at Shenshuping base of China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas in Wolong National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Jan. 17, 2020 shows a giant panda cub born in 2019 at Shenshuping base of China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas in Wolong National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Photo:Xinhua

Breeders pose for a family photo with giant panda cubs born in 2019 at Shenshuping base of China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas in Wolong National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 17, 2019. Photo:Xinhua