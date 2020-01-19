RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Fretting and fussing will only waste your time and energy. The more centered you remain, the more you will be able to accomplish today. A major financial opportunity will pass you by if you don't pay attention. Your lucky numbers: 0, 3, 4, 13, 17.Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)It's time to concentrate on new beginnings. This will be a good time to go ahead and make those personal changes that you've been considering. An upcoming trip will open your eyes. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Stop sitting around thinking about the future and focus on the here and now. There are numerous tasks that must be accomplished before you can move onto the next phase of your plan. Purple will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)This will be an excellent time to get out and meet new people. Sharing ideas with someone looks favorable, as long as you iron out any kinks at the very beginning. Fortune will favor the well prepared today. ✭✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Some easy money is headed your way. This doesn't mean you should go crazy with your spending. An unanticipated expense may set you back to square one just as quickly. Education will be highlighted. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)You will uncover some valuable information if you carry out thorough research. Extremely high financial gains can be yours if you make good use of the information you uncover. A business partnership will experience some great advances. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Proceed with care when sharing the intimate details of your life with others. You may be setting yourself up for some major pain if you confide in the wrong person. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)You have what it takes to get ahead, you just have to work a bit harder than others to get there. Travel is in your future. It might be wise to book your tickets as far in advance as possible. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Do your best to reduce clutter and spruce up your surroundings this week. A fresh start will help cheer you up. Thoroughly scrutinize any organization that you are planning to give money to before you open your wallet. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)You will begin to fall behind the competition if you don't push yourself from time to time. Romance is in the air today. This will be a great time to head out on a date with that special someone. ✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)You will need to think on your feet today as there are several things that won't likely go according to your plans. You can make financial gains if you take care of unfinished business. ✭✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Second-guessing yourself is natural, but will only cause you to waste valuable time and energy. Once you have made up your mind, take action and don't look back. Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to monetary matters. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Be vigilant when it comes to financial matters. A major expense will wreak havoc on your budget or retirement plans if you do not do thorough research. A past acquaintance may want to resume contact. ✭✭✭✭