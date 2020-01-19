Puzzle

1 A little weight5 Needs a massage, perhaps10 Senses count14 Move, in Realtor slang15 Debonair16 Big screen option17 On ___ with18 "Lights" singer Goulding19 Kind of memorization20 Seminar about the films of Penny and Garry?23 Photocopy predecessor, briefly24 Empty ___ (some parents)28 QBs' losses29 Gray blanket?33 Thoroughly clean, as a car34 Like eggs, in some recipes36 Hence37 Educational session for evil spirit busters?41 DDE's alma mater42 Broadcast online43 Backs of yachts46 Tree of Life's garden47 Roll of grass50 No-goodniks in Westerns52 Houston slugger54 Program that teaches patience?58 "Gotham" star Pinkett Smith61 Sophia of "Marriage Italian Style"62 Jai ___63 Object of adoration64 One may be shaped like a bone65 Big bash66 Deride67 FaceTime competitor68 Swiss Army knives have many1 One of Beyonce's 232 Settled a debt3 They go off when tripped4 Kind of code for sailors5 Not on shore6 Separate the best from the rest7 End of many college building names8 Dasani alternative9 Get mad10 Starting lineup11 Preface to a texter's viewpoint12 Large tub13 Program file extension21 Canadian put-down22 Follower of Mao or Lao?25 "I'm all ___!"26 Fixes, as a fight27 ___-mo30 Cheese partner31 Big name in elevators32 "Beau ___"34 Park Place neighbor35 Many a character on "The Big Bang Theory"37 It is, in Spain38 Mutant superheroes39 Meh grade40 Hawaiian veranda41 Port type hidden in "Genius Bar"44 Actress Vardalos or Long45 You can walk up on them47 Subway station barriers48 Rococo49 Motherless calves51 Baby-bringing bird53 Major mix-up55 Deuce topper56 Bring home some cabbage57 Pay to play58 Good name for a P.E. teacher?59 Hullabaloo60 Dwarf with glasses

Solution