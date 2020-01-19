Puzzle
ACROSS
1 A little weight
5 Needs a massage, perhaps
10 Senses count
14 Move, in Realtor slang
15 Debonair
16 Big screen option
17 On ___ with
18 "Lights" singer Goulding
19 Kind of memorization
20 Seminar about the films of Penny and Garry?
23 Photocopy predecessor, briefly
24 Empty ___ (some parents)
28 QBs' losses
29 Gray blanket?
33 Thoroughly clean, as a car
34 Like eggs, in some recipes
36 Hence
37 Educational session for evil spirit busters?
41 DDE's alma mater
42 Broadcast online
43 Backs of yachts
46 Tree of Life's garden
47 Roll of grass
50 No-goodniks in Westerns
52 Houston slugger
54 Program that teaches patience?
58 "Gotham" star Pinkett Smith
61 Sophia of "Marriage Italian Style"
62 Jai ___
63 Object of adoration
64 One may be shaped like a bone
65 Big bash
66 Deride
67 FaceTime competitor
68 Swiss Army knives have manyDOWN
1 One of Beyonce's 23
2 Settled a debt
3 They go off when tripped
4 Kind of code for sailors
5 Not on shore
6 Separate the best from the rest
7 End of many college building names
8 Dasani alternative
9 Get mad
10 Starting lineup
11 Preface to a texter's viewpoint
12 Large tub
13 Program file extension
21 Canadian put-down
22 Follower of Mao or Lao?
25 "I'm all ___!"
26 Fixes, as a fight
27 ___-mo
30 Cheese partner
31 Big name in elevators
32 "Beau ___"
34 Park Place neighbor
35 Many a character on "The Big Bang Theory"
37 It is, in Spain
38 Mutant superheroes
39 Meh grade
40 Hawaiian veranda
41 Port type hidden in "Genius Bar"
44 Actress Vardalos or Long
45 You can walk up on them
47 Subway station barriers
48 Rococo
49 Motherless calves
51 Baby-bringing bird
53 Major mix-up
55 Deuce topper
56 Bring home some cabbage
57 Pay to play
58 Good name for a P.E. teacher?
59 Hullabaloo
60 Dwarf with glasses
Solution