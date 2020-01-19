Crossword

Published: 2020/1/19

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 A little weight

  5 Needs a massage, perhaps

 10 Senses count

 14 Move, in Realtor slang

 15 Debonair

 16 Big screen option

 17 On ___ with

 18 "Lights" singer Goulding

 19 Kind of memorization

 20 Seminar about the films of Penny and Garry?

 23 Photocopy predecessor, briefly

 24 Empty ___ (some parents)

 28 QBs' losses

 29 Gray blanket?

 33 Thoroughly clean, as a car

 34 Like eggs, in some recipes

 36 Hence

 37 Educational session for evil spirit busters?

 41 DDE's alma mater

 42 Broadcast online

 43 Backs of yachts

 46 Tree of Life's garden

 47 Roll of grass

 50 No-goodniks in Westerns

 52 Houston slugger

 54 Program that teaches patience?

 58 "Gotham" star Pinkett Smith

 61 Sophia of "Marriage Italian Style"

 62 Jai ___

 63 Object of adoration

 64 One may be shaped like a bone

 65 Big bash

 66 Deride

 67 FaceTime competitor

 68 Swiss Army knives have many

DOWN

  1 One of Beyonce's 23

  2 Settled a debt

  3 They go off when tripped

  4 Kind of code for sailors

  5 Not on shore

  6 Separate the best from the rest

  7 End of many college building names

  8 Dasani alternative

  9 Get mad

 10 Starting lineup

 11 Preface to a texter's viewpoint

 12 Large tub

 13 Program file extension

 21 Canadian put-down

 22 Follower of Mao or Lao?

 25 "I'm all ___!"

 26 Fixes, as a fight

 27 ___-mo

 30 Cheese partner

 31 Big name in elevators

 32 "Beau ___"

 34 Park Place neighbor

 35 Many a character on "The Big Bang Theory"

 37 It is, in Spain

 38 Mutant superheroes

 39 Meh grade

 40 Hawaiian veranda

 41 Port type hidden in "Genius Bar"

 44 Actress Vardalos or Long

 45 You can walk up on them

 47 Subway station barriers

 48 Rococo

 49 Motherless calves

 51 Baby-bringing bird

 53 Major mix-up

 55 Deuce topper

 56 Bring home some cabbage

 57 Pay to play

 58 Good name for a P.E. teacher?

 59 Hullabaloo

 60 Dwarf with glasses

Solution



 

