Learning Chinese

clean freak洁癖(jiépì)A: We did some spring cleaning yesterday. We were busy from morning till evening, so now my back hurts so much I can barely stand straight.我们家昨天春节大扫除,从早上忙到傍晚,我累得腰都直不起来了。(wǒménjiā zuótiān chūnjié dàsǎochú, cónɡ zǎoshànɡ mánɡdào bànɡwǎn, wǒlèidé yāodōuzhí bùqǐláile.)B: That's a big undertaking. Why didn't you hire someone to clean up?那可是大工程啊,为什么不请人做卫生呢？(nàkěshì dàɡōnɡchénɡa,wéishíme bùqǐnɡ rénzuò wèishēnɡne?)A: No way, my dad is a clean freak, so he can not trust a cleaning lady. He mopped the floor five times, and had me take down the curtains and machine wash them twice. Then I had to iron the a bit at a time and hang them up.不行,我爸爸有很严重的洁癖,信不过保洁阿姨。他自己把家里地板拖了五遍,让我把窗帘拆下来机洗了两遍,然后一点点熨好了挂上去的。(bùxínɡ, wǒbàbà yǒuhěnyánzhònɡde jiépǐ, xìnbùɡuò bǎojiéāyí. tāzìjǐ bǎ jiālǐdìbǎn tuōle wǔbiàn, rànɡwǒ bǎchuānɡlián chāixiàlái jīxǐleliǎnɡbiàn, ránhòu yīdiǎndiǎn yùnhǎole ɡuàshànɡqùde.)B: My heavens! Your dad is pretty fit.天啊,你爸爸的体力也太好了吧！(tiāna, nǐbàbàde tǐlì yětàihǎoleba.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT