Action film ‘The Rescue’ to debut during Chinese New Year

"As a rescuer, time is your biggest enemy. One second late, one step closer to death. One second faster, one more life you may save. Time only reminds you of the preciousness of life…"
This line from the trailer for the new film The Rescue
describes the inner voice of every maritime rescuer.
Directed by famed Chinese director Dante Lam and starring Taiwan-born Canadian actor Eddie Peng, The Rescue
tells a story of a China Coast Guard rescue team as they carry out a dangerous mission after a severe maritime accident. The film is set to hit theaters in the Chinese mainland on Chinese New Year's Day, which falls on Saturday this year.
"I was very touched and wanted to take on the role after hearing the wonderful but stunning stories of real maritime rescue teams. I hope through my role, audiences can learn that we have such a group of people who selflessly serve and save others without asking for anything in return," Peng, who plays the rescue team's leader, told the Global Times in December.
"Everyone has something that they are passionate about. For these rescuers, saving people might be risky but it is also addictive. They feel super excited and are full of a sense of accomplishment after completing a successful mission. I want to interpret this feeling of excitement in my role," said Peng. New experiences
Peng told the Global Times he constantly prepared for the role before and during filming, learning many new skills such as diving and rescue techniques. Each experience was fresh but full of challenges.
"I took some classes on how to provide first aid. For example, I learned how to determine who I need to give first aid to and who I should give up on treating when time is short. I also learned a lot of techniques on how to comfort people who are suffering. These are things I have never done before," he said in an excited tone.
He added that when he first started training, he could hold his breath under water for 45 seconds. After a month, he was able to extend that time to two minutes and 45 seconds.
"There is a scene I needed to complete under water in just one breath. We filmed in an ocean area in Mexico where the water temperature was only 6 C, which is cold. The most challenging part was that I could not do anything in between filming the scene except wait for someone to bring me a tank of oxygen. You know, the visibility of seawater is quite low and I was not wearing goggles due to the plot. I was a bit of afraid while holding my breath but I couldn't think about it too much because then I would consume more oxygen."
Peng joked that he was using his life to act the film.
"The point in the film where we had to enter a sea of fire was not included in our training. I remember I wore fireproof clothing that can withstand high temperatures of 800 C, but I could still feel the heat of the smoke and fire."
Eddie Peng Photo: MaoyanTogether again
Although The Rescue
is China's first maritime rescue film, Lam has experience directing other realistic films including Unbeatable
, To The Fore
, Operation Red Sea
and Operation Mekong
. The blockbuster film Operation Red Sea
dominated the Chinese box office, becoming the fourth highest grossing film in the market with 3.65 billion yuan ($530 million), while Lam won the Best Director Award at the 32nd China Film Golden Rooster Awards.
The new film is the fourth time Peng and Lam have worked together.
"Lam and I are like friends and also a master and an apprentice. I really appreciate his persistence. He has been insisting on the movie he wants to make for so many years and has never given up. Every time I make one of his films, he gives me seemingly impossible tasks, but I like to challenge myself and am willing to spend a lot of time preparing before filming because they are a record of my life," said Peng.
Peng said filming The Rescue
was not easy for him, so he couldn't imagine what real rescuers have to suffer through during actual maritime missions.
"They are so amazing to save some people they don't know. And those saved might not remember them because they are wearing masks and uniforms during the rescue," Peng noted.
Lu Tian, an employee from China's Rescue and Salvage Bureau of the Ministry of Transport
, told the Global Times that accidents are a real possibility during a rescue mission, but team members avoid saying ominous stuff like "I might not come back" to their team members or their families, instead, they take a group photo together prior to departure just in case something happens.
"If I really can't come back, then take care of yourselves," says one rescuer in another trailer for the film.Newspaper headline: Crushing all fears