Action film ‘The Rescue’ to debut during Chinese New Year

Promotional material for The Rescue Photo: Maoyan

"As a rescuer, time is your biggest enemy. One second late, one step closer to death. One second faster, one more life you may save. Time only reminds you of the preciousness of life…"This line from the trailer for the new film The Rescue describes the inner voice of every maritime rescuer.Directed by famed Chinese director Dante Lam and starring Taiwan-born Canadian actor Eddie Peng, The Rescue tells a story of a China Coast Guard rescue team as they carry out a dangerous mission after a severe maritime accident. The film is set to hit theaters in the Chinese mainland on Chinese New Year's Day, which falls on Saturday this year."I was very touched and wanted to take on the role after hearing the wonderful but stunning stories of real maritime rescue teams. I hope through my role, audiences can learn that we have such a group of people who selflessly serve and save others without asking for anything in return," Peng, who plays the rescue team's leader, told the Global Times in December."Everyone has something that they are passionate about. For these rescuers, saving people might be risky but it is also addictive. They feel super excited and are full of a sense of accomplishment after completing a successful mission. I want to interpret this feeling of excitement in my role," said Peng.Peng told the Global Times he constantly prepared for the role before and during filming, learning many new skills such as diving and rescue techniques. Each experience was fresh but full of challenges."I took some classes on how to provide first aid. For example, I learned how to determine who I need to give first aid to and who I should give up on treating when time is short. I also learned a lot of techniques on how to comfort people who are suffering. These are things I have never done before," he said in an excited tone.He added that when he first started training, he could hold his breath under water for 45 seconds. After a month, he was able to extend that time to two minutes and 45 seconds."There is a scene I needed to complete under water in just one breath. We filmed in an ocean area in Mexico where the water temperature was only 6 C, which is cold. The most challenging part was that I could not do anything in between filming the scene except wait for someone to bring me a tank of oxygen. You know, the visibility of seawater is quite low and I was not wearing goggles due to the plot. I was a bit of afraid while holding my breath but I couldn't think about it too much because then I would consume more oxygen."Peng joked that he was using his life to act the film."The point in the film where we had to enter a sea of fire was not included in our training. I remember I wore fireproof clothing that can withstand high temperatures of 800 C, but I could still feel the heat of the smoke and fire."

Eddie Peng Photo: Maoyan