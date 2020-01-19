View of Zhongshan ancient town in Chongqing ahead of Spring Festival

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/1/19 17:17:24

Photo taken on Jan. 17, 2019 shows a view of the Zhongshan ancient town decorated with lanterns to celebrate the coming Spring Festival in Jiangjin District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)


 

Posted in: CHINA
