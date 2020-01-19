Paratroopers finish their maiden jumps

Paratroopers assigned to a brigade under the PLA Air Force’s airborne troops open their parachutes after jumping out of a transport aircraft during a parachute training exercise in mountainous area of central China’s Hubei Province in mid-January, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jiang Long)

A paratrooper assigned to a brigade under the PLA Air Force’s airborne troops descends to the ground while steering his parachute during a parachute training exercise in mountainous area of central China’s Hubei Province in mid-January, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jiang Long)

Paratroopers assigned to a brigade under the PLA Air Force’s airborne troops get pulled by their parachutes after landing at a drop zone during a training exercise in mountainous area of central China’s Hubei Province in mid-January, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jiang Long)

A Paratrooper assigned to a brigade under the PLA Air Force’s airborne troops packs up his parachute after a high-altitude, low-opening military jump in mountainous area of central China’s Hubei Province in mid-January, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jiang Long)