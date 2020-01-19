Lantern festival held in Xi'an

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/1/19 17:47:44

Actors perform during a lantern festival held at the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Liang Aiping)


Aerial photo taken on Jan. 17, 2020 shows a lantern festival held at the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liang Aiping)


 

Posted in: CHINA
