Lantern festival held in Xi'an

Actors perform during a lantern festival held at the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Liang Aiping)







People visit a lantern festival held at the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Liang Aiping)





People visit a lantern festival held at the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Liang Aiping)





Aerial photo taken on Jan. 17, 2020 shows a lantern festival held at the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liang Aiping)





People visit a lantern festival held at the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Liang Aiping)









