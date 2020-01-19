Second Beijing Art Summit to explore relationship between art and technology

From right: Hu Xin and Wang Yanling Photo: Courtesy of Ni Min

The second Beijing Art Summit will kick off on March 12, its founder, Wang Yanling, announced on Sunday. He said that the forum will join forces with the Gallery Weekend Beijing, another major event taking place in the capital.Launched in 2019, the summit aims to act as a platform for communication between the East and West.According to Wang, this year's summit will focus on art and technology and will consist of two forums hosted by Chinese and French curators.Wang said that fast changing technology has not only created more wealth "in just two years than human beings have created over the past 10,000 years," but also is changing our lifestyles, social structures and beliefs.He added that the summit will be a great opportunity for Chinese art to look back and reflect after a period of rapid development.According to Hu Xin from the organizing committee, French scholar Jean Audouze will give the keynote speech for the summit.According to Audouze, science and art are equally important as science helps people discover the world and art helps people appreciate it.