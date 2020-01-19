Sohu TV brings back celebrity livestreams for Chinese New Year holiday

Singer Allen Su Photo: Courtesy of Sohu TV

Chinese streaming site Sohu TV has announced that it will continue its annual show Stars Accompany You on Your Way Back Home, which, since 2014, has seen famous celebrities live stream throughout the Spring Festival since 2014.Past episodes have seen stars like Angelababy, Zhao Wei, and Li Yifeng host live streams so people can tune in as they make their way to their hometowns during the Spring Festival rush. Starting on Chinese New Year's Eve, which falls on Friday this year, the program will feature 21 stars livestreaming throughout the seven-day holiday, talking about popular topics such as travel, fashion and their own hometowns.Stars will include popular actors such as Xu Tianqi and Gao Ziyi, who star on the site's self-produced dramas like Well-Intended Love and Black or White.