Suspended in a barrel, S.African man set to break ‘pole sitting’ record

A farm worker of farmer Steve Bothma separates the male and female merino sheep to be sold before they are slaughtered outside of Adelaide, South Africa on November 27. Photo: AFP

Vernon Kruger has been sitting in a barrel suspended 25 meters above ground for more than two months.Overlooking the South African town of Dullstroom, the 52-year-old is about to break a Guinness World Record... set by himself in 1997."Sleeping in this barrel is not very easy," said Kruger, who usually works as a diver."It's a very small place to curl up in and I have to lie in a foetal position."Kruger's "home is the sky" is equipped with a drainage system for "all the waste."He has been washing twice a week in a small basin and surviving on food hoisted up by his team in a wicker basket.The idea first sprung to his mind whilst climbing a palm tree on an island during a vacation."Somebody said... why don't you break the record for sitting in a tree? First it was a joke and then I got a dare from my friends to actually do it," said Kruger.